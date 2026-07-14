UH-HUH: U. Nebraska internal review finds ‘no evidence’ of DEI — experts say it doesn’t add up.

In an interview with The College Fix, Manhattan Institute Research Associate Forest Romm flagged the fact that neither the school nor the law firm provided the criteria they used to determine whether DEI was still present.

“If the public doesn’t know how the construct was operationalized, it can’t assess whether it was accurately measured,” he said.

He added that administrators at other universities, such as the University of Alabama, have acknowledged that DEI remains even after the schools have claimed to eliminate it.

Because of this, “it seems fair that the burden of proof should shift to the schools. In this case, I don’t believe that burden has been met,” Romm said.

The higher education expert also told The Fix there are a few ways to tell whether a school has removed DEI “in name only.”

“First and foremost, if a school eliminates its central DEI office but continues to employ all or most of its staff in roles that have either similar or ambiguous responsibilities, those employees are likely functioning as de facto DEI personnel at the school,” he said.

“This is especially true if they are kept on in positions that are quietly created around the same time, or shortly after, the DEI office is suspended,” he said.