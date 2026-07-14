COLORADO IS ONE OF THE HEALTHIEST STATES IN THE UNION: Commission examines Colorado’s runaway health care spending.

The most recent Commission meeting raised questions about the government’s priorities in addressing Medicaid and the state budget.

A recurring theme of discussion —nothing new, yet one that actually exacerbates the very problem the Commission is attempting to address — is the idea that the health care funding deficit could be solved by Colorado improving its ability to draw down federal dollars.

However, as previously explained, the system of drawing down more federal matching money for health care creates a self-perpetuating loop of increasing costs in pursuit of increased federal funding.

If the Commission’s focus is on increasing federal funding, it suggests that the exorbitant cost increases will continue.

During witness testimony, it was claimed that Colorado is the number one destination for Americans with disabilities in the country, and that is often because of how quickly they can access state benefits.

While many progressive legislators are sure to feel proud of the ease and speed of providing benefits to new residents, what they may miss is how this drives unsustainable spending and potential abuse.

Legislators must reconcile their desire to offer everything to anyone with the reality of the state’s fiscal situation.