21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: Frontier joins airlines betting on Starlink to lure travelers.
Airlines are increasingly turning to premium amenities to differentiate themselves from competitors. Frontier’s Starlink rollout follows the airline’s introduction of first-class seating and loyalty program changes aimed at winning over higher spenders.
“We’re continuing to invest in the products and services that matter most to our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Dempsey said in a statement.
The carrier did not disclose the terms of the deal. Installing Starlink can require a substantial investment, running into the hundreds of millions of dollars for large fleets.
Frontier is among five Indigo Partners portfolio airlines that expect to install Starlink on more than 1,000 aircraft.
Inflight wifi is almost base-level service now — I just wish airlines would do more to speed up the login and purchase process.