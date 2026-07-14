21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: Frontier joins airlines betting on Starlink to lure travelers.

Airlines are increasingly turning to ⁠premium amenities to differentiate themselves from competitors. Frontier’s ​Starlink rollout follows the airline’s introduction of first-class seating ​and loyalty program changes aimed at winning over higher spenders.

“We’re continuing to invest in the products and services that matter most ​to our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Dempsey said ​in a statement.

The carrier did not disclose the terms of the ‌deal. ⁠Installing Starlink can require a substantial investment, running into the hundreds of millions of dollars for large fleets.

Frontier is among five Indigo Partners portfolio airlines that expect to ​install Starlink on ​more than ⁠1,000 aircraft.