I’D TAKE IT OFF THEIR HANDS FOR HALF THAT MUCH:
Ontario has spent $8 million so far storing U.S. booze as trade war continues https://t.co/7JAlfoJzj8
— CTV News Toronto (@CTVToronto) July 13, 2026
I’D TAKE IT OFF THEIR HANDS FOR HALF THAT MUCH:
Ontario has spent $8 million so far storing U.S. booze as trade war continues https://t.co/7JAlfoJzj8
— CTV News Toronto (@CTVToronto) July 13, 2026
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