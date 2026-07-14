FAIL, BRITANNIA:
The Church of England’s General Synod is to hear the new Protocols of the Elders of Zion.
— Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 14, 2026
FAIL, BRITANNIA:
The Church of England’s General Synod is to hear the new Protocols of the Elders of Zion.
— Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 14, 2026
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