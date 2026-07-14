QUEERS FOR PALESTINE OR WHATEVER:
Transgender American regrets fleeing to the Netherlands because all the Muslim migrants want to kill himhttps://t.co/ceabjjjdSr
— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 14, 2026
QUEERS FOR PALESTINE OR WHATEVER:
Transgender American regrets fleeing to the Netherlands because all the Muslim migrants want to kill himhttps://t.co/ceabjjjdSr
— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 14, 2026
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