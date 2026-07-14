WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF VIOLENCE? Ann Widdecombe ‘murder’ suspect had communist literature at home.

The brutal murder of Ann Widdecombe was last night being treated as a suspected politically motivated terrorist attack.

In a dramatic escalation, counter terrorism officers yesterday took over the investigation into the killing of the former Tory minister. It came after the discovery of Russian communist literature and other items of political ideology at the home of the suspected killer.

And it marked a U-turn after the local force, Devon and Cornwall Police, spent days insisting that there was no link to terrorism. Officers, it is understood, are probing whether the 78-year-old may have been bludgeoned to death in a premeditated attack on Reform UK.

Reform Slams Police Over Botched Probe

They are looking at whether a self-radicalised loner may have considered the pensioner an ‘easy target’ in comparison to more prominent party figures, such as Nigel Farage, who have security.

Last night, Reform accused Devon and Cornwall police of misleading the public in the initial stages of the investigation.

Senior officers were under pressure to explain why they so publicly ruled out terror or a political motivation.