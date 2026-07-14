MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Turns Out, Big Brother Is Actually a Matronly Euro-Scold. “We need to set the age at which they can, the children can, legally access social media,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week, which translates into American (via bad Japanese translation) as “All your screen are belong to us.”
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