LITTLE HOUSE ON THE SERVER FARM: Little House On The Prairie Goes Woke.

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “bootstrapping mythology” in her original works does not “square” with audiences. George Tann is a black man. Young Reboot Laura becomes friends with an Indigenous girl named Good Eagle. Good Eagle’s family befriends the Ingalls family who snaked their logs to build their home. This nice, Ingalls family stole their timber and their land but, they are gracious enough to forgive but never let them forget it. Then, there’s the reboot of the Oleson’s: Netflix’s Ingalls family are good people, even by 2026 standards, and you can see it in contrast with the Jameses. The Jameses are town-dwelling rich folk who don’t appear in the Little House books but seem to be an adaptation of the Oleson family … The Jameses’ vision for Independence — hierarchy, respectability, a church, a school — first seduces, then repels, the more gentle-minded Ingallses, Ma and Mary. The James matriarch, Jemma, played by Mary Holland, brings a welcome comedic hateability to this sunny show.”-Rebecca Onion, Slate Got it. The Olesons are the token MAGA family. And they’re there for comedic relief. Sounds like Rebecca Sonneshine is a bit of a passive-aggressive Nelly Oleson, don’t cha think?

I look forward to the episode where Doc Baker begins transing all the kids and Mary teaches us that blind people can’t see gender. — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) January 30, 2025

That development plays surprisingly well in Ireland:

What I find interesting in this piece is that the author makes a moral argument against the politics of Little House on the Prairie while simultaneously admitting she felt a sadistic level of ‘justice’ in a character going blind because she is pretty. pic.twitter.com/3tvqxzDOal — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) July 13, 2026

Naturally, the show runner is playing the “I don’t even know what ‘woke’ means” card to defend herself:

TV writer Rebecca Sonnenshine, who came up with the reboot of the show has this to say about the recent woke criticisms: “I’m not even sure what ‘woke’ means to people anymore, to be honest. I know what I think it means, which is the definition of it being aware and alert to social injustice and prejudice, in particular racial prejudice. So, when people say, ‘I hope it’s not woke,’ I think, ‘Really? Oh, that’s interesting.’ But I don’t think people are using it in that manner; I think it’s just become a catch-all word for things that I don’t quite understand. If I had to sum it up, what people are afraid of is that something from their childhood will be portrayed in a way that scares them.”-Rebecca Sonneshine.

Maybe it’s for the best she didn’t bother reading the source material:

But "men riding around with guns and solving problems with violence" doesn't describe Little House on the Prairie at all! Did she read the books? Does anyone at Netflix read the source material? https://t.co/B0JsAsad5f — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 14, 2026

On the other hand, it’s a surprisingly diverse cast, a series perfectly made for, as the Critical Drinker would say with 100 gallons of reverb on his voice, “modern audiences:”

I think the Netflix version of Little House on the Prairie will appeal to everyone. It looks very inclusive. I'll be watching, will you? pic.twitter.com/TsihD7GJdr — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 13, 2026

But will there be a season two?