July 14, 2026

VIKING CONQUESTS CONTINUE: Hundreds of Peruvians are naming their babies after Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland. “Apparently, the people of Peru (which is in South America) are obsessed with the Viking giant. As of Monday, some 500 new babies have been named after Erling Haaland, and you can expect that number to grow.”

Even Old Blighty isn’t safe:

Posted at 2:22 pm by Ed Driscoll