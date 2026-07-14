VIKING CONQUESTS CONTINUE: Hundreds of Peruvians are naming their babies after Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland. “Apparently, the people of Peru (which is in South America) are obsessed with the Viking giant. As of Monday, some 500 new babies have been named after Erling Haaland, and you can expect that number to grow.”

Haaland bought stuffed Whiskey Racoon and two stuffed squirrels from Wild Bill’s Western Store. Posted a story about them “Geezahs” on Snapchat start of July. https://t.co/Mwvvdmrl2a pic.twitter.com/3IRRbF39ke — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 14, 2026

Even Old Blighty isn’t safe: