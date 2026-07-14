AMY CURTIS: With Extreme Poverty at All-Time Lows, Democratic Socialists Hope to Reverse the Trend.

Capitalism is the world’s great equalizer, and it has done more to raise people out of poverty than any other economic system on the planet. That, of course, is why the communists and their socialist cousins hate it. Under the ideal communist regime, there are only two classes: the wealthy, which consists of the politicians and those who are adequate bootlickers, and the poor.

Communism has to be that way. A robust middle class negates the need for centralized planning and massive government control over every aspect of our lives, from the cradle to the mass grave. That’s why the commies have to destroy anything and everything that builds up the middle class: culture, religion, and especially the nuclear family.