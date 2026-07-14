AGREED:
I believe what the senator said is right. I believe we're not a divided country. We're a center right country with a massive amount of fraud. https://t.co/5rYozYr4pv
— Sarah A. Hoyt (@SarahAHoyt) July 14, 2026
AGREED:
I believe what the senator said is right. I believe we're not a divided country. We're a center right country with a massive amount of fraud. https://t.co/5rYozYr4pv
— Sarah A. Hoyt (@SarahAHoyt) July 14, 2026
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