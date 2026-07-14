WHERE’D SHE GET THE BOOKS FOR HER BANNED BOOKS LIBRARY?
Dropping this again to remind people that literally 0 shitlib books are banned. https://t.co/3O0bppvv0y pic.twitter.com/2E7QsRm1vC
— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 13, 2026
WHERE’D SHE GET THE BOOKS FOR HER BANNED BOOKS LIBRARY?
Dropping this again to remind people that literally 0 shitlib books are banned. https://t.co/3O0bppvv0y pic.twitter.com/2E7QsRm1vC
— Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 13, 2026
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