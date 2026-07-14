UGH: George Floyd in medical journals: Analysis documents rise of ‘woke terminology’ in research.

The analysis covers the use of words such as indigenous knowledge, microaggression, justice, safe space, and health equity in medical journals.

Published recently by James Nuzzo, an exercise scientist and men’s health researcher, it documents “woke medical terminology” found on the PubMed database.

For example, the phrase “lived experience” appeared in the titles or abstracts of 10,631 articles indexed in PubMed, and “transgender” appeared in the titles or abstracts of 15,741 articles.

George Floyd’s death “markedly increased discussions on race in academia, including in health and medical journals,” it states. “In fact, George Floyd’s name appeared in the titles or abstracts of 269 articles indexed in PubMed between 2020 and 2025.”

Nuzzo said the trend is alarming.

“There is no evidence that implementing woke medicine improves health outcomes,” Nuzzo told The College Fix in an email interview. “In fact, the shift away from the individual patient to the patient’s group identity is presumably harmful to the patient.”