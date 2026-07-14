YOU DON’T SAY:
Instead of what, her long division skills?
— The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) July 13, 2026
Bless the New York Post for never running out of lame excuses to run photos of attractive women.
YOU DON’T SAY:
Instead of what, her long division skills?
— The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) July 13, 2026
Bless the New York Post for never running out of lame excuses to run photos of attractive women.
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