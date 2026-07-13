41 YEARS AGO TODAY: ‘Greatest Concert in Rock History’ Was Held.

Monday marked a historic day in music history, as what many consider the greatest concert of all time took place exactly 41 years ago.

On July 13, 1985, Live Aid took place simultaneously at both Wembley Stadium (London) and JFK Stadium (Philadelphia). The 16-hour benefit concert, which featured over 70 of the world’s biggest artists, was created to raise funds and awareness for the devastating famine in Ethiopia at the time.

And the concert was a massive success, drawing more than 1 billion viewers across 110 countries, reaching over 40% of the world’s population. Live Aid also raised approximately $125 million for hunger relief in the African country.