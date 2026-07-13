41 YEARS AGO TODAY: ‘Greatest Concert in Rock History’ Was Held.
Monday marked a historic day in music history, as what many consider the greatest concert of all time took place exactly 41 years ago.
On July 13, 1985, Live Aid took place simultaneously at both Wembley Stadium (London) and JFK Stadium (Philadelphia). The 16-hour benefit concert, which featured over 70 of the world’s biggest artists, was created to raise funds and awareness for the devastating famine in Ethiopia at the time.
And the concert was a massive success, drawing more than 1 billion viewers across 110 countries, reaching over 40% of the world’s population. Live Aid also raised approximately $125 million for hunger relief in the African country.
Well, it raised that money, yes: What Nobody Tells You About the African Famine that Led to the Most-Watched Concert in History.
If the cause of the Ethiopian famine had been a right-wing regime, it would probably be in every school curriculum alongside Live Aid.
The famine that produced the most-watched concert in history was caused by forced collectivization, forced grain seizures, and a deliberate policy of using hunger as a weapon against civilians. Four decades later, that half of the story still does not appear in most accounts of Live Aid.
Read the whole thing.