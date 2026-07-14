KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Mamdani Bum-Rushes NYC Voters Into Their ‘FO’ Phase. “A commie infused with and fueled by ignorant youthful zeal is the worst kind of commie. Zohran Mamdani is the worst kind of commie. He’s not keeping it a secret, either. There are days that I swear he’s determined to prove that conservatives were right about him as quickly as he can.”