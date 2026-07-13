THESE GUYS SAY A LOT OF THINGS: Former Iranian commander says Tehran could target Trump inside the White House.

A former senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued an unusual direct threat against US President Donald Trump, saying the Islamic Republic is capable of harming him even inside the White House.

Hossein Kanani Moghaddam, a former IRGC commander, told the Iranian news website Fararu: “If the goal is to assassinate Trump, the Islamic Republic can easily do so in the White House. Whenever necessary, we are capable of doing that.”

Alongside the threat, Kanani Moghaddam also commented on talks between Tehran and Washington, saying that, from Iran’s perspective, the negotiations are not aimed at reaching a peace agreement.