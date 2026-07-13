IT’S COMPLICATED: When Florida Cops Act Like They’re Operating in California. “Things changed when the officers found Smith’s AR pistol. They measured the weapon and the barrel with a tape measure. They opened it up, which Smith believes was to make sure it had not been converted to full-auto. It hadn’t.”
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