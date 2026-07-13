ICYMI: Paramount Plays Hardball Against Newsom’s Regulatory Goons “It’s official. ‘A coalition of state attorneys general have sued Paramount to stop its $111 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery,’ the Hollywood Reporter just said, calling it ‘a sweeping legal challenge to a merger that threatens to reshape Hollywood amid the absence of the Trump administration’s intervention in big deals.'”
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