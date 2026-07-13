KERCH UPDATE: Ukraine’s New Naval Strategy Is Brilliantly Simple. “There’s line of military thinking that says it’s better to wound a soldier than to kill him outright. A dead man can be buried later, but a wounded man requires at least two more to get him off the field. Similarly, every damaged tanker and ferry isn’t just a lost means of getting people, fuel, and equipment where they’re needed. They’re added logistical burdens to a country already under logistical strain after more than four years of heavy fighting and nearly 1.5 million dead and wounded.”
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