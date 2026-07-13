BRITISH POLICE UNDER PRESSURE FOR SUGGESTING ANN WIDDECOMBE ‘MURDER’ WAS NOT POLITICAL:

News of the arrest was announced at a press conference in Exeter at 11am on Sunday, with Mr Longman again playing down any suggestion Miss Widdecombe had been targeted because of her politics.

In a statement, he explained: “At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident. And at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder.

“Detectives remain open-minded about any potential motive, but at this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated.”

But Reform UK politicians expressed scepticism and suggested that Miss Widdecombe’s uncompromising views and politics might have made her a target.

They even began reviewing the emails she received in the weeks before she was killed to see whether there had been any threats against her life.

Meanwhile, detectives had begun questioning the suspect and were searching his home and examining his electronic devices.

On Sunday evening, detectives uncovered “new information and evidence” which significantly altered the course of the investigation, suggesting the alleged murder might have had a terrorist motive.