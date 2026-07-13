KURT SCHLICHTER: No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy.

There’s a big empty lane within Democrat politics, and unfortunately for the Democrats, no one seems to be smart or brave enough to merge into it. What’s that lane? It’s the “Not being completely crazy while also not being completely ancient” lane. It really is that simple. Someone could swoop into that electoral sweet spot, but so far, no one has seen fit to take the risk and fight the fight to capitalize—though they all do hate capitalism—on this tremendous opportunity. All they have to do is just act normal and not be a million years old to distinguish themselves and maybe win by appealing to normal people again.

That’s really all there is to it. Instead, they’re crowding the freak lane while leaving the normal lane empty. Several Democrats who were born after the Jurassic Age have danced around it, but none have committed. It’s apparently too much to ask that they not be complete Leftist freaks.

Let’s get the easy part out of the way, which is not being old. The Democrat Party is a gerontocracy. As we’ve seen, the boomer generation has clutched onto power, sucking the lifeblood of the young to keep themselves in office forever. U.S. Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA-11), former president Joe Biden, U.S. Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA-43), and many others—what do they have in common besides a relentless commitment to Moloch? They think Methuselah is a whippersnapper. Only now are they beginning to loosen their grip, and that’s simply because they’re literally too old to maintain it.

What you see now inside the Democrat Party is not so much a fight over ideology—as we’ll see, socialism has been the ideology of the Democrat Party for decades, and now they’re moving into full-scale communism. They’re just shy about telling the truth to the voters. The moderates are social democrats, and the social democrats are outright communists. There are almost no real moderates left, no Democrats of the kind you might have recognized from the 1990s.