MAMDANI’S NYC: Homeless encampment with drug trafficking, prostitution reaches 12 blocks.

“Definitely getting worse,” she added. “People stopped parking here. People are scared to park here.”

Nearby workers have said that open drug dealing and prostitution have become commonplace, with one tent reportedly serving as a gathering place for sex work, drug transactions, or both.

“This is crazy,” said one supervisor at the Jacob Javits Center nearby. “The cops and the sanitation guys and the outreach guys, they clean up one spot and after that day, the next day they’re over here. Then they’re over there. They’re kind of just spreading around.”

The supervisor explained that the worst parts are on 36th and 37th, where it is filled with heroin addicts.

Meanwhile, one vagrant there called socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani “awesome” for allowing the encampment to continue and halting police raids. This comes as city records show that 311 calls complaining about the vagrants increased to 48 this year from 40 in 2025.