ANALYSIS: TRUE. US ambassador to NATO says Iran ‘controlled by a bunch of crazy people.’

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Sunday that Iran is “controlled by a bunch of crazy people” after escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

“President Trump’s a peacemaker, Jake, and he wants a deal with Iran. He wants to make sure that they never have a nuclear weapon, that they join the world as a contributor and a normalized country,” Whitaker told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“But right now it’s, you know, as President Trump has said, and Marco Rubio has also stated, you know, this country is controlled by a bunch of crazy people,” he added.