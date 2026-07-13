THIS IS FROM THE SUN, SO TAKE IT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT — BUT IT’S TOO CUTE NOT TO SHARE: Desperate Castro family offer Trump private ISLAND for ‘super resort’ as president threatens to decapitate Cuba regime. “The idyllic Cayo Santa María super resort would be renamed ‘Trump Island’ – but only if US sanctions are lifted and plans for a luxury hotel casino project go ahead.”
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