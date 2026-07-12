COCAINE MITCH LIVES! McConnell says a fall led to his hospitalization, breaking weeks of silence about health condition.
Sen. Mitch McConnell on Sunday revealed for the first time that a fall led to his hospitalization, breaking the silence about his condition after weeks of mounting speculation about the Kentucky Republican’s health.
McConnell, 84, said in a statement that he has undergone a battery of tests as doctors try to determine what led to his fall. He explained the long silence about his condition by saying that “folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older.”
“Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct — I can’t help it,” he said.
McConnell said he is now in a rehabilitation center and will not be returning to the Senate “quite yet.” He said he continues to work with his staff on Senate business in the meantime.
The statement included a smiling picture of the senator with his wife Elaine Chao, a tacit response to speculation online that McConnell had died or was incapacitated.
Here’s the photo:
News — Mitch McConnell for the first time reveals what happened to him and sends out a picture of him from hospital. Says he took a fall, was briefly unconscious and dealt w case of pneumonia. pic.twitter.com/Gir1g1bp0C
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 12, 2026
ChatGPT and Google’s AI both believe the photo is real, though as ChatGPT notes, “Elaine Chao appears exceptionally polished compared with the hospital setting. Her makeup, hair, and crisp white blouse could make the image look ‘too perfect,’ but that’s completely plausible if she dressed up before visiting. The image has the smooth, smartphone-style processing that modern iPhones and Android phones apply automatically. Computational photography can sometimes resemble AI enhancement.” (Bold text in original.)