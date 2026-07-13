GOOD ADVICE:

🫀Now that’s it’s been revealed that Senator Lindsey Graham died of an aortic dissection, I wanted to provide some clarity as to what it is (and isn’t).

As you see👇, the aorta is like the water main, a huge artery that sends oxygenated blood to the entire body. It’s under… https://t.co/nMF9aQjgVy pic.twitter.com/p1mEa7sFd8

— Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) July 12, 2026