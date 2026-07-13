GOOD ADVICE:
🫀Now that’s it’s been revealed that Senator Lindsey Graham died of an aortic dissection, I wanted to provide some clarity as to what it is (and isn’t).
As you see👇, the aorta is like the water main, a huge artery that sends oxygenated blood to the entire body. It’s under… https://t.co/nMF9aQjgVy pic.twitter.com/p1mEa7sFd8
— Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) July 12, 2026
“How to avoid this? Tough to detect in advance that it’ll happen. So… Eat well (including fatty fish with Omega 3’a), lower your cholesterol, keep your blood pressure normal (exercise and weight loss help a lot).”