KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Lindsey Graham — A Man of Many Surprises Right Until the End. “Lindsey Graham is the man who launched a thousand opinions. Nobody was neutral when it came to Graham, which I think is one of the highest compliments that anyone can receive. You could find the full gamut of opinions among just Republicans. He could be infuriating at times, then he could be the GOP pitbull that you needed to send after the Democrats.”