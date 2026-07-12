XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT: Christians are disappearing for worshipping a God other than Xi.

When the power cut out and his signal dropped, TJ knew something was wrong.

Seconds later, the banging started on his front door. Terrified, he stood as still as possible with his wife and three-year-old daughter, hoping they wouldn’t be noticed.

But the Chinese police officers broke down the door, shoved his wife and child into a separate room and began to question TJ.

“They grabbed my clothes and grabbed my hands so I couldn’t move. I could hear my daughter crying so much in the room next door but I couldn’t go to her, I couldn’t hug my wife,” he told The Telegraph.

TJ knew what his family’s crime was: being Christian and worshipping a God that was not Xi Jinping. In China, following a church that is not state-controlled is punishable.

The Chinese leader is intensifying Beijing’s crackdown on Christians amid a wider purge of top officials, showing signs of an increasingly paranoid leader.