CLEVER: Russian hackers breached cameras on NATO logistics routes to track weapons shipments.

Russian state-backed hackers have been systematically compromising internet-connected civilian IP cameras in NATO countries across Europe in an effort to monitor the transfer of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

Source: joint statement by the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) and the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD)

Details: According to the intelligence agencies, the large-scale Russian operation targeted cameras located along military logistics routes in Europe, including in the Netherlands. The hackers were attempting to identify what types of weapons were being sent to Ukraine.

During the joint investigation, the agencies found that a small number of cameras located directly on military logistics routes in the Netherlands had been compromised. The organisations that own these devices have since been notified and are taking appropriate security measures.