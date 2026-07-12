UGH: Iran Paper Names Trump, 12 Others as Targets for Revenge.

The move escalated rhetoric from Iran’s ruling establishment as new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei used his first public message in weeks to vow retaliation.

As of Sunday, however, the newspaper’s list has not been formally endorsed by the Iranian state.

The Hamshahri daily, owned by the Tehran municipality, posted the graphic online late Saturday, pairing photographs of 13 foreign officials with a statement from Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father after Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb. 28, the first day of the U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran.

The image did not run in the paper’s Sunday print edition.

Along with Trump and Netanyahu, the infographic named British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Reporting from JFeed identified additional figures pictured, including Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper.