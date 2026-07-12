ABIGAIL SPANBERGER, VIRGINIA FIREARMS SALESMAN OF THE YEAR: I’ve Never Been More Proud to Be a Virginian.

When Virginia’s lawmakers debated new restrictions on lawful firearm ownership, supporters believed they were taking meaningful steps to reduce “gun violence.” Many of us who own firearms believed something else would happen. We believed thousands of otherwise hesitant Virginians would decide it was time to exercise a constitutional right before it became more difficult to do so.

That’s exactly what happened.

Gun stores filled up. Background checks surged. First-time buyers became gun owners and longtime shooters decided now was the time for a new one. FBI background check data, widely used as the best available indicator of gun sales, showed just how dramatic the response was.

Virginia’s background checks climbed roughly 70 percent in March compared with the previous year, nearly 80 percent in April, more than doubled in May. This June’s volume exceeded three times the previous June’s total as the July 1 deadline approached. While background checks aren’t the same as firearm sales, the trend is unmistakable. Thousands of Virginians decided they would rather lawfully exercise a constitutional right today than wonder whether they still could tomorrow.

Whether someone supported the legislation or opposed it, the outcome should give all of us something to think about. An effort intended to discourage lawful gun ownership encouraged many Virginians — including lots of first-timers — to go out and buy one instead. Often many times over.

I don’t think that was the result the anti-gunners were aiming for (pun intended).