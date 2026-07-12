DEMOCRATS DUMP PLATNER, NOW BEGIN NOMINATION THUNDERDOME:

It’s official – Maine Democrats have officially unloaded Graham Platner.



The so-called blue collar oysterman with the Nazi tattoo and history of rancid comments and abusive treatment of women is no longer on the ballot, after he sent in the paperwork to withdraw. Naturally, he had to be a gigantic dick one last time on his way out.

F**k ICE, Free Palestine. What a loser. https://t.co/dZnUKMcHfn — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 10, 2026

God willing, this is the last we will hear of this abusive clown show.

However, now Maine Democrats begin the process of having to replace the guy who won over SEVENTY PERCENT in the primary. It wasn’t close, and the next runner-up was Governor Janet Mills, who had suspended her campaign before the primary, and came away with 19 percent. This time around, Mills isn’t even under consideration for the job.

The candidate that seems to be an early favorite for Democrats (before their massive convention in two weeks) is Troy Jackson, a former state senator. But he comes with his own baggage. First, he had a mortgage fraud case similar to Letitia James – claim a house is your primary residence, get a loan, and live somewhere else. Except Jackson decided to sue the former owners, which led The Maine Wire to uncover the mortgage fraud. Nice guy, huh?

Second, he endorsed Graham Platner AND campaigned with him – something which he is trying to forget and stealth delete. But Platner’s stench is going to stick to many a “progressive” leftist for a long time.