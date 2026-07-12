LINDSEY GRAHAM’S FINEST MOMENT:

The sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham at the age of 71 on Sunday morning prompted many reflections on his long and immensely influential career in public life. Among them, Graham’s impassioned support for Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings:

In 2018, Senator Lindsey Graham stepped up and pushed back in legendary fashion against the Democrats for orchestrating a “sham” hearing against Brett Kavanaugh. Graham rallied Republicans to fight back against this witch hunt and helped save the nomination: “To my Republican… — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) July 12, 2026

Tweet concludes, “‘To my Republican colleagues, if you vote no, you’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.’ Rest in peace.”

As Noah Rothman writes, “Yes, it was a fiery exchange that summoned a lot of theatrics. But Graham channeled a sentiment that both animated and united Republicans at a time when the bitter debates over Donald Trump’s ascension to the top of the GOP’s ranks were still quite raw. It’s easy to forget the strength of the cultural currents against which Graham bravely struggled in this clip. Democrats probably hope that you’ve forgotten. The casual bigotry they promulgated, the sordid and baseless allegations they made, not just against Kavanaugh but anyone who shared his accidents of birth, would become features of the ‘woke’ discourse that was soon to consume the country. At no point, even today, could any of Kavanaugh’s accusers place him in a room with his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, much less establish the claim that he had participated in ‘gang rape.’ Nevertheless, his guilt was assumed. Even Kavanaugh’s efforts to defend himself against what he claimed were false allegations were held up as further evidence of his guilt.”