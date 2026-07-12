IT CERTAINLY FEELS THAT WAY LATELY:
I'm of the opinion the entire Federal annual deficit spending is made up entirely of welfare and entitlement fraud. https://t.co/uLLWZE5l79
— Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) July 12, 2026
IT CERTAINLY FEELS THAT WAY LATELY:
I'm of the opinion the entire Federal annual deficit spending is made up entirely of welfare and entitlement fraud. https://t.co/uLLWZE5l79
— Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) July 12, 2026
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