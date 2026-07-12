GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT: A $20M Ridley Scott-Style Epic Just Beat James Gunn’s Superhero Movie at the Box Office. “Telling the story of George Washington as he tests his honor, loyalty and courage by fighting in the French and Indian War long before he became the first President of the United States, Young Washington had a reported budget of just $20 million and is distributed by Angel Studios, which historically debuts films within strategic release windows.”

They also know their audience and do that old-timey Hollywood thing of actually catering to it.

I don’t know what James Gunn’s DC Comics movies are supposed to be, and I’m not sure he does, either.