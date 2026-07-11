¡NO PASARÁN!: Today Is George Bush’s Birthday (George Turns 23).

Today George Bush will be celebrating his birthday. Some will protest and say, that’s not true, the former president‘s birthday was July 6. But we’re not talking about the same person, apparently. Nor about his father. Because this George Bush turns only 23 today.

The George Bush I have in mind is not the one whose full name is George Walker Bush, nor the one whose full name is George Herbert Walker Bush, but the one whose full name is George Bush Abdul Kader Faris Abed El-Hussein (no relation to Saddam). And this George Bush was born in Baghdad on July 11, 2003.