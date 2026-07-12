DISPATCHES FROM THE SECRET POLICEMAN’S BALLS (Or the Lack Thereof):

Amnesty used to be about trying to do something about TORTURE https://t.co/CnsniJQImf

As a former major fund-raiser for Amnesty – I produced the first five 'Secret Policeman's Balls' – I renounce the mob who have taken over Amnesty

More in this X thread:

BREAKING: John Cleese renounces “the mob who have taken over Amnesty.” The iconic British comedian initiated and produced Amnesty International's landmark comedy benefit series, and for decades supported Amnesty as a fundraiser and public advocate. Proof they've lost the plot: 🧵 https://t.co/fWhjANqepQ

4/ In 2010, Gita Sahgal, then head of the organization's gender unit, was fired for exposing Amnesty's shameful ties and support for Britain's most famous Taliban advocate, former Guantanamo Bay detainee Moazzam Begg. https://t.co/xr5czFd42p pic.twitter.com/UVozsMcFZE

The late Steven Den Beste had Amnesty’s number back in 2003:

I use the ACLU’s Skokie decision because Amnesty International now faces exactly the same decision. But Amnesty International is selling out. It’s making the popular decision, not the right one popular with its membership, even though it’s inconsistent and unprincipled. Unlike the ACLU, AI is demonstrating that when the cards are down, its soul is for sale.

In the case of AI, they too are dealing with a subscriber base whose political opinions don’t totally agree with the stated principles of the organization. They tend to be from the hard leftists, the same demographic who have been strongly protesting the war. And in particular, many of them seem to be protesting the war simply because it’s America that’s fighting it; their real principle is anti-Americanism, not pro-peace. (Indeed, it’s not uncommon to hear them say that they’d support a war to remove Saddam from power, as long as it wasn’t America doing it.)

It may well be that AI has, in the past, tried to bring attention to the abuses of the Baathist regime. But all this happened before the political question of an American invasion of Iraq became important.

The principled thing for AI to do now would be to issue an honest report about the situation. It would say that America may have committed a small number of war crimes but was clearly making a very serious attempt to avoid harming civilians or to break the laws of war, while the Iraqi regime was totally ignoring the Geneva Convention and was actively committing immense atrocities. The report would conclude with a blanket condemnation of Saddam and the rest of the Iraqi regime.

And that would alienate a large percentage of AI’s contributing membership, because many members would view this not as AI telling the truth, but as AI siding with America, “the true terrorist nation”, the biggest rogue nation on earth, the rapacious over-consumer of resources, and so on ad nauseam. Not to mention being seen as siding with George Bush, and you can fill in your own list of epithets about him.

It’s not going too far to say that many of Amnesty International’s members have approximately as strongly negative of feelings now about America and George Bush as the ACLU’s members had about the Nazis when the ACLU defended them in Skokie.

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It’s because a large percentage of AI’s membership hates America and would cease making contributions if AI actually took a principled stand and told the truth. So Amnesty International, and other groups like it, are facing the same decision that the ACLU did in Skokie. But unlike the ACLU, they’re demonstrating moral cowardice, and letting mercenary issues overrule principle.

Since telling the truth would cost them, they aren’t doing so. Instead, they’re pandering. Since staying true to their stated principles would cost them, they’ve discarded their principles.

The fact that in the past AI has written so often about Iraqi abuses makes their current silence all the more damning.