THAT GAY CRUISE SHIP DENIED ENTRY INTO TURKEY? Egypt Just Said ‘No’ Too:

I bet Gaza could use the tourist dollars, and apparently a lot of the aid money was looted by Hamas, and fancy nightclubs are springing up on the Strip. That was my first thought when I read that the Egyptians had followed the Turkish example of denying entry to the Virgin cruise ship hosting a gay-themed cruise.

The Gay cruise that got rejected from Turkey is now being denied entry into… Egypt… Are people this oblivious about the Middle East and gay rights there? Funny thing the only country they would prob have fun in is Israel… if only they could their biases aside and go. pic.twitter.com/VXRfgttRbk — Ben 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@BennnnnBennnnnn) July 10, 2026

What were they thinking, scheduling a gay cruise to visit Muslim countries? It’s not that Egypt or Turkey is exactly a craphole—both have been centers of civilization at times, and neither is crushingly poor in the way that Conan O’Brien’s and Anderson Cooper’s favorite vacation destination, Haiti, is.

Are we certain of who Egypt and Turkey are angry with here?

What if the countries denying entry aren’t homophobic they’re just scared of Patti LuPone https://t.co/lUJe8WgAug — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) July 9, 2026

What will happen to the ship if no nation lets them in?

What if no country takes them in? What if they are forced to spend the rest of their lives on a gay cruise, sailing the oceans without end like some sort of eternal gay ghost pirate ship? https://t.co/lSscDgy9hk — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 10, 2026

Actually, there is one Middle Eastern country that will happily let them in. Curiously, that destination doesn’t seem to be on the ship’s itinerary: