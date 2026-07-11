July 11, 2026

THAT GAY CRUISE SHIP DENIED ENTRY INTO TURKEY? Egypt Just Said ‘No’ Too:

I bet Gaza could use the tourist dollars, and apparently a lot of the aid money was looted by Hamas, and fancy nightclubs are springing up on the Strip.

That was my first thought when I read that the Egyptians had followed the Turkish example of denying entry to the Virgin cruise ship hosting a gay-themed cruise.

What were they thinking, scheduling a gay cruise to visit Muslim countries? It’s not that Egypt or Turkey is exactly a craphole—both have been centers of civilization at times, and neither is crushingly poor in the way that Conan O’Brien’s and Anderson Cooper’s favorite vacation destination, Haiti, is.

Are we certain of who Egypt and Turkey are angry with here?

What will happen to the ship if no nation lets them in?

Actually, there is one Middle Eastern country that will happily let them in. Curiously, that destination doesn’t seem to be on the ship’s itinerary:

Posted at 5:13 pm by Ed Driscoll