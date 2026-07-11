ABOUT THE SAME:

How would the U.S. react if a member of the Israeli Knesset illegally broke into an ICE facility to interview detainees? Because that’s pretty much what Khanna did here. https://t.co/0bo6YyCOMG — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 11, 2026

Here’s what happened:

According to the @israelpolice statement: The tour group, including Rep. @RoKhanna, entered a designated Closed Military Zone (CMZ) in Judea & Samaria, a restricted area where civilian entry is illegal for safety and security reasons. IDF forces stopped them. Police arrived,… — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) July 11, 2026

The FA always seems like such a good idea until the FO, and maybe there could have been a little more FO in this case.

UPDATE (From Ed):