SCHRÖDINGER’S SENATOR: Tweeted and then deleted by the National Right to Life:
https://t.co/6804BRgDpC pic.twitter.com/JqVfwExXvx
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 11, 2026
SCHRÖDINGER’S SENATOR: Tweeted and then deleted by the National Right to Life:
https://t.co/6804BRgDpC pic.twitter.com/JqVfwExXvx
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 11, 2026
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