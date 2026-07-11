DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE:
Your median professor sits so far left that AOC, Sanders, and Warren would count as moderates in any faculty lounge.
Faculty from 55 elite universities form one towering blue spike of ideology far out on the left, density exploding past 6, with virtually nothing on the… pic.twitter.com/bHS2fgGYS0
— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) July 11, 2026
Tweet concludes, “Faculty from 55 elite universities form one towering blue spike of ideology far out on the left, density exploding past 6, with virtually nothing on the conservative side. This was built through decades of selective hiring, social enforcement, and the systematic purge of dissent. And because they credential the people who run media, law, government, and tech, the monoculture leaks into every elite institution downstream.”