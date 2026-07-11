DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE:

Your median professor sits so far left that AOC, Sanders, and Warren would count as moderates in any faculty lounge.

Faculty from 55 elite universities form one towering blue spike of ideology far out on the left, density exploding past 6, with virtually nothing on the… pic.twitter.com/bHS2fgGYS0

— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) July 11, 2026