RIP: Randolph Mantooth, Firefighter-Paramedic Johnny Gage on Emergency!, Dies at 80.

Mantooth was just getting started as a contract player at Universal when he was hired in 1971 to play Gage opposite Kevin Tighe as his partner, Roy DeSoto, on Emergency!, created by Dragnet legend Jack Webb and Robert A. Cinader.

When he was told he was going to play a paramedic, the first thing Mantooth said was, “What the hell is a paramedic? At that time, there were only [a handful] in all of California,” he told Amy Harrington in a 2013 interview for the TV Academy Foundation website The Interviews.

He said he initially didn’t want to do it because it meant he would have to get a haircut.

Gage and the more buttoned-down DeSoto worked out the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 51, interacting often with Rampart General Hospital personnel Dr. Kelly Brackett (Robert Fuller), nurse Dixie McCall (Julie London) and Dr. Joe Early (Bobby Troup, London’s real-life husband).

Emergency! aired for six seasons, from January 1972 through May 1977, then tacked on seven telefilms over the next couple of years. There even was a Saturday morning animated series in 1973-74.

When the show premiered, there were 12 paramedic units in all of North America. In the next three years, 46 states enacted laws that allowed paramedics to practice emergency medicine. Within 10 years, more than half of all Americans were within 10 minutes of a paramedic rescue or ambulance unit.