THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP:
South Africa has 'repatriated' Nigerians.
No cries of racism from the left.
How strange. pic.twitter.com/PuQDC6qWtf
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 11, 2026
THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP:
South Africa has 'repatriated' Nigerians.
No cries of racism from the left.
How strange. pic.twitter.com/PuQDC6qWtf
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 11, 2026
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