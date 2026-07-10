21st CENTURY HEADLINES: So Many Transgender People Are Moving to Socialist-Run Seattle That it’s Overwhelming the City’s Nonprofits. “Word has apparently gotten out to the trans community that Seattle is the place to be. Fun question: Who is going to fund all of the nonprofits that serve the city after all the businesses flee?”
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