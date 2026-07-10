FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Gator-Infested Waters. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn not to go out of the frying pan and into the gator-infested waters, that ‘no contact’ means ‘no contact,’ and Indiana Man’s one weird trick for starting fires.”
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