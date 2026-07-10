THIS TREND GOES BACK DECADES AND UNDER BOTH PARTIES, BUT THAT DOESN’T MAKE IT GOOD: Uncle Sam’s armory outfits Colorado cops with military gear.

What’s surprising to me is how little concern there seems to be among majority Democrats about this, particularly from the more progressive members. One would struggle to total up the quantity of words spoken and written by them about “defunding” the police or distrusting the judicial system, yet I can’t think of the last time I heard one of them mention military equipment used by those same police.

You’d think there’d be all kinds of heartburn about it.