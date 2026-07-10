HIS LEGACY HAS CERTAINLY AGED BETTER THAN MORE RECENT PRESIDENTS WHO LEFT WITH HIGHER POLL NUMBERS:
Nixon will be vindicated, been saying it for years https://t.co/o7wTAPHa9x
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 9, 2026
HIS LEGACY HAS CERTAINLY AGED BETTER THAN MORE RECENT PRESIDENTS WHO LEFT WITH HIGHER POLL NUMBERS:
Nixon will be vindicated, been saying it for years https://t.co/o7wTAPHa9x
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 9, 2026
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