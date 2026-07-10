SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE COULDN’T BE BOTHERED TO LOOK UP FROM ITS BOOK:
Hahaha @nytimes doubles down https://t.co/pYeFRs682c pic.twitter.com/2VVogBQtwN
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 10, 2026
SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE COULDN’T BE BOTHERED TO LOOK UP FROM ITS BOOK:
Hahaha @nytimes doubles down https://t.co/pYeFRs682c pic.twitter.com/2VVogBQtwN
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 10, 2026
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